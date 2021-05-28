What to Watch Friday: Michael Douglas goes it alone in final season of ‘Kominsky’

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky in the first episode of Season 3 of “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix. NETFLIX

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - Michael Douglas, as Sandy Kominsky, will go it alone in the third and final season of this Netflix original series. Douglas’ co-star for the first two seasons, Alan Arkin, is not returning to the show. Deadline reports that Arkin said all along that he was only good for two seasons, so his departure was planned. His character, Norman, has been written out of the show and that will be addressed in the start of the new season. But here’s what we do get: Kathleen Turner joins the cast as Sandy’s ex-wife Roz, and their volatile relationship will be a big part of the storyline. There are six episodes and then it’s over.

Plan B (Hulu) - In this new Hulu original film, a strait-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have a regrettable first sexual encounter, then have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America’s heartland.

Panic (Amazon Prime) - This new YA series takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed: the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win. All 10 episodes are available today.

