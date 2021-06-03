What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Organized Crime’ finale and ‘Mountain Men’ premiere

Eustace Conway of Turtle Island in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains is one of the stars of the HISTORY Channel series “Mountain Men.” Season 10 premieres on June 3, 2021. HISTORY

Mountain Men (8 p.m., History) - In the Season 10 premiere, Eustace Conway, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, has new neighbors and begins teaching them his mountain man ways. Conway lives in Turtle Island, where he uses ancient survival methods and primitive tools, and contends with poachers, scavengers, illness, bad weather and other struggles. He is known for his close friendship with Preston Roberts, who was also on “Mountain Men” until his death in 2017. Season 10 will welcome new characters: Alaskan Native American caribou hunter Martha Tansy and her eleven -year -old daughter, Ellie. The series will also add interstitial “how-to” elements at several act breaks.

Station 19 (8 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 4 finale, the crew takes matters into its own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene. This is renewed.

Grey’s Anatomy (9 p.m., ABC) - It’s Maggie and Winston’s wedding day in the Season 17 finale. Also, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital and Jo makes a life-changing decision. Of course, this is renewed.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 22 finale, Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans while Benson and Rollins try to help a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked in exchange for safe housing. NBC gave this veteran series a a pickup for at least two more seasons.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (10 p.m., NBC) - Wheatley was arrested last week, but that doesn’t mean this story is over. In tonight’s Season 1 finale, Wheatley goes to court to face the charges against him, while Richie makes moves to save himself. Then, as Morales and Washbrun keep tabs on their star witness, Bell and Stabler must cope with a sudden development in the case. Cary native Ainsley Seiger is a series regular (read more about her here). This is renewed for Season 2.

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig. The series is written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who has drawn on her own experiences and taken inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London. It stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omol, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail and Aiysha Hart.

