What to Watch Saturday: A true crime Lifetime movie and a new ‘Meerkat’ series

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The first in Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets movies inspired by true stories is about the disappearance and presumed murder of wealthy Connecticut mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, committed suicide weeks after being charged with her murder. Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of an extremely contentious custody battle at the time of her disappearance. Her body has never been found. Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is facing charges related to the crime. Tonight’s movie stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie. A documentary style program, “Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story,” will air after the movie, starting at 10 p.m. That special will look at the marriage of Jennifer and Fotis through the point of view of those closest to them, as well as the police investigation, murder charges and Fotis Dulos’ suicide.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - The Season 3 premiere features special moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler’s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, including their homecoming as a family to Australia Zoo.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (8 p.m., BBC America) - The newest series in the “Meerkat Manor” franchise continues the compelling saga of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower. Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa. In tonight’s premiere, Swift, great grand-daughter of the late Flower, now leads the Whiskers with the help of long-term partner, Brea, as her thirteenth litter is due to emerge from the burrow. Also, things aren’t so rosy for Flint Lockwood, matriarch of the Hakuna Matata gang.

You Had Me at Aloha (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Paige and Ben become the new co-hosts of a popular travel show set in Hawaii. As they clash over ideas, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.

