What to Watch on Tuesday: Big changes in ‘New Amsterdam’ season finale

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin and Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in the Season 3 finale of “New Amsterdam” on NBC. NBC

New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 3 finale, Max scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring and Iggy contemplates a serious life change. Also, Bloom learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla. It also looks like there could be developments tonight between Max and Helen. This series is renewed through Season 5.

America’s Book of Secrets: FBI vs. MLK (10 p.m., History) - In 1962, Martin Luther King Jr. criticized J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI for refusing to prosecute white supremacists who had burned down Black churches in Albany, Georgia. Hoover took King’s criticisms as a personal insult, and he ordered the FBI to investigate King.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.