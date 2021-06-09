What to Watch Wednesday: Marvel’s ‘Loki’ hits Disney+, ‘Million’ finale on ABC

Tom Hiddleston in the new Disney Plus Marvel series “Loki.” DISNEY PLUS

Loki (Disney+) - Marvel Studios’ “Loki” spotlights the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in this new series taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” — and early reviews are really great. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. A new episode drops each Wednesday.

2021 CMT Music Awards (8 p.m., CMT, MTV, TV Land, Paramount) - Live from Nashville, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host this award’s show which features performances by Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Needtobreathe, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Luke Bryan, Lady A and Chris Young.

A Million Little Things (9 p.m., ABC) - In the two-hour Season 3 finale, Sophie seeks justice for her trauma and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Also, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, while Rome and Regina make big changes for their future. This show has been renewed for Season 4.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.