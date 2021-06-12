What to Watch Saturday: A new Lifetime movie based on a true survival story

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Summer of Secrets movie is based on the true story of Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll) of Milstadt, Illinois, who in 2006, at the age of 17, was left for dead in the woods following a brutal attack, but survived. After spending 30 hours in the cold, while gravely wounded and paralyzed, police found Reeves barely alive. Her injuries were so severe that she had to re-learn how to walk and talk. With no memory of what happened, Reeves began a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. Jennie Garth stars as Ashley’s mother, Michelle Reeves.

The Baker’s Son (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a baker’s passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. However, when the bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie — Matt’s childhood friend and true love — for help.

Lupin (Netflix) - The second season of this popular French crime series landed on Friday. In Season 2, Assane Diop’s (Omar Sy) quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini (Herve Pierre) has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.