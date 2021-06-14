What to Watch Monday: Local pitmaster on Food Network, ‘Dating Game’ show on ABC

Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel in “The Celebrity Dating Game” on ABC. ABC

The Republic of Sarah (9 p.m., The CW) - Stella Baker stars in this new series set in Greylock, New Hampshire, under which a massive vein of a valuable mineral used in tech is discovered. A state-backed mining company enters with plans to extract the mineral, and that plan includes wiping the town of Greylock off the map. Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop this from happening.

BBQ Brawl (9 p.m., Food Network) - Chris Prieto, owner of Prime Barbecue in Knightdale, competes in the Season 2 premiere of this show, hosted by Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson. Read more about Prieto here.

Celebrity Dating Game (10 p.m., ABC) - This new twist on an old game game show is hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, and will have two celebrities each episode picking one suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors or bachelorettes, based on how they answer various questions. The identities of the celebrities are a secret from the contestant, who is given clues through songs performed by Bolton.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.