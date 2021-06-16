What to Watch on Wednesday: New HGTV series shows ‘Two Steps’ to home buying

HGTV premieres “Two Steps Home,” a new series from Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin. HGTV

U.S. Olympic Trials (8 p.m., NBC) - Coverage of the US Olympic trials continue tonight, featuring women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly, women’s 200m individual medley, and women’s 1500m freestyle.

MasterChef: Legends (8 p.m., Fox) - Paula Deen joins as the guest judge in the final audition round of the season.

Two Steps Home (9 p.m., HGTV) - This new series from Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin, hosts of the earlier HGTV series “Going for Sold,” take a two-step approach to help clients through the process of selling their home and buying a new one. In tonight’s premiere, they help a teacher who wants to upgrade to a bigger house with space for her children and growing baking business. Jon and Mary help her with some updates to get the maximum profit on her current home, then search for a house where they can create a baker’s kitchen.

DAVE (10 p.m., FX) - This series returns for Season 2 with two new back-to-back episodes tonight. This season, pressure is mounting as he records his debut album, so Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.