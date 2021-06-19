What to Watch Saturday: New Lifetime true crime movie about a Marine’s wife

Evan Roderick and Sadie Calvano in the Lifetime movie “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife.” LIFETIME

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new movie, another in Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets series, is based on the true story of 19-year-old Erin Corwin who was married to a U.S. Marine, and expecting her first child, when she suddenly went missing. It stars Sadie Calvano, Evan Roderick and Tom Stevens. Following the movie, at 10 p.m., a “Beyond the Headlines” mini-documentary has Lore Heavilin telling the story of her daughter, Erin Corwin, whose life and death at the hands of her lover inspired the movie.

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (8 p.m., History Channel) - This special, executive-produced and narrated by NBA legend and social justice advocate Kareem Abul-Jabbar, looks at the impact key movements throughout U.S. history have had in shaping our society, laws and culture. From the labor movement of the 1880s, women’s suffrage and civil rights, to the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter movements, protest is in the American DNA and this documentary gives an unfiltered look at the ways it has evolved the world in which we live.

Her Pen Pal (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, an event planner can’t wait to attend -- and plan -- her best friend’s wedding in Paris. However, when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, she reconnects with her French childhood pen pal.

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This two part special looks at the brutal murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, found severely burned on the side of the road in rural Courtland, Miss. Part 2 airs at 10 and covers the shocking trial that tore apart Jessica’s family and community.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.