What to Watch Tuesday: ‘College Bowl’ features classic rivals in quiz show format

Peyton Manning, far left, hosts the Capital One College Bowl on NBC. In this photo, Mahir, Sara Katey (L-R) compete for Michigan. NBC

David Makes Man (9 p.m., OWN) - In the Season 2 premiere, David pitches a renovation project for Homestead Village to Joe Padilla, a billionaire. Also, tragedy strikes JG.

Mysteries of Mental Illness (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This new special series examines the issues surrounding mental health as people continue to reel from the devastating psychological effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are four episodes, with two airing tonight and two airing tomorrow night.

College Bowl (10 p.m., NBC) - In this new quiz show, hosted by Peyton (and Cooper) Manning, some of the nation’s greatest collegiate rivalries compete to win academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three representing some of the nation’s top schools battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education. Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana. Tonight’s qualifying rounds begin with Alabama vs. Auburn and Michigan vs. Minnesota.

