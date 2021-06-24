What to Watch Thursday: ‘Epstein’s Shadow’ documentary, Conan’s final show

The original documentary series “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” drops on Peacock streaming service on June 24. Peacock

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock) - This new three-part documentary series is an investigation into British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she awaits trial on multiple sex trafficking charges. The series includes dozens of exclusive interviews, rare and previously unseen tapes of the Maxwell family including exclusive footage of Ghislaine and her father Robert, interview footage of Ghislaine in the aftermath of her father’s death, and previously unpublished photos. All three parts of this documentary series will drop on the Peacock streaming service today.

Making It (8 p.m., NBC) - So happy to see this Amy Poehler / Nick Offerman maker competition series return! In the Season 3 premiere, Nick and Amy get to know a new batch of makers. First in the faster craft, the makers make a toy that represents their personality and who they are. Then, in the master craft, they create a family portrait that shows off their birth or chosen family.

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren (8 p.m., ABC) - Actress Helen Mirren narrates this humorous and family friendly look at the lighter side of the natural world.

United States of Al (8:30 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, Riley continues to struggle with acclimating to civilian life, so Al and Vanessa work together to convince him to accept the help and benefits he earned for his military service. This series has been renewed, and will return for Season 2.

Legacies (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 finale, Hope is forced to work with someone from her past, and Kaleb and MG go on their first official superhero mission. This show is renewed for Season 4.

Conan O’Brien ends his TBS talk show “Conan” on June 24, 2021, after 11 years on air. TBS

Clarice (10 p.m., CBS) - In the series finale, Clarice is imprisoned in an abandoned animal testing facility, where she finds trafficked women being held captive. This “Silence of the Lambs” sequel series has been canceled by CBS. There had been a chance it could move to the Paramount+ streaming service, but Deadline has reported that those negotiations have broken down.

Conan (11 p.m., TBS) - Conan O’Brien’s long-running late-night show ends tonight with an hour-long finale that looks back on the past 11 years of this iteration of Conan’s lengthy late-night career (which includes nearly 20 years at NBC). Tonight’s guest will be Jack Black. After this, Conan will focus on his deal with WarnerMedia, which includes development of a new show for HBO Max. That new show is reported to be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format. Over the past few years, Conan has also become very active in the podcast world.

