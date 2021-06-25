What to Watch on Friday: NC murderer Chris Watts the topic of new Lifetime show

North Carolina native Chris Watts confessed to killing his pregnant wife and their two daughters in Frederick, Colorado, in 2018. This photo was taken from a television news interview before his arrest, during which he expressed concern for his missing family. KMGH VIDEO SCREENSHOT

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Sheryl Underwood hosts this awards show, which recognizes excellence in daytime television.

20/20: Notorious Ghislaine Maxwell (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode looks at Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of allegedly aiding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls. The program explores her wealthy upbringing, growing up in one of the richest families in England as the daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, as well as how she came to know Epstein and details about her alleged role in Epstein’s crimes. The show includes footage of an interview with Maxwell’s brother, Ian Maxwell, who believes that his sister, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is innocent.

Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Speaking of claiming innocence, this week’s “Cellmate Secrets” episode looks at the truly horrific Chris Watts case and has an interview with a woman who believes he is wrongfully imprisoned. Watts is the Fayetteville man who murdered his pregnant wife Shanaan (who also grew up in North Carolina) and their two daughters in Colorado in 2018. Watts initially reported his family missing but later confessed to killing them all. Later, in prison, Watts has claimed to be innocent, and this show talks to Christa Richello, who is also convinced that Watts is innocent. According to Lifetime, Richello is writing a book with Watts and his prison buddy, Dylan Tallman, who was at one time also engaged to Richello (they met through Richello’s correspondence with Watts). Richello talks about her relationship with the two men. Also, true crime author Cheryln Cadle reveals information about the case that she says the FBI doesn’t know. A rebroadcast of the 2020 Lifetime movie, “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer,” happens right before this at 8 p.m. You can read more about that movie and background on the case here.

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on Shapearl Wells’ journey to find answers after her son was shot and killed in Chicago. Wells opens up about her son’s murder, as well as her podcast “Somebody,” which documented her own investigation into whether Chicago police detectives did enough to try to solve the case.

The Choe Show (10 p.m., FX) - In this new series, world-renowned artist David Choe paints portraits, literally and figuratively, of his guests. From the walls of his childhood home, he takes his guests — including actors Will Arnett, Rainn Wilson and Maya Erskine, makeup mogul Kat Von D and musician Denzel Curry — on a journey where he is both a motivational interviewer and compassionate listener.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart, this new series follows four gifted orphans who win scholarships to a boarding school known as The Institute. At The Institute, the orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids must devise a plan to defeat him. The series stars Emmy winner Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict.

False Positive (Hulu) - In this new movie, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”

