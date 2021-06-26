What to Watch on Saturday: A new true crime movie based on the Lori Vallow saga

Lauren Lee Smith as Lori Vallow and Marc Blucas as Chad Daybell in the Lifetime Summer of Secrets movie “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story.” LIFETIME

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The latest of Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” movies is based on the true story of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother who gained national attention when her two children — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. It can’t possibly be a spoiler to note that, tragically, the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home in June 2020. Lori and Chad have both been arrested. The movie stars Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy. A special 10-minute minidoc, “Beyond the Headlines: Doomsday Mom,” airs at 10 p.m. and provides insights and updates on the ongoing case.

Sand Dollar Cove (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a real estate developer travels to a quaint seaside town to convince a charming local to sell his beachfront property. As she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work, the undeniable attraction between them continues to grow. It stars Chad Michael Murray, Aly Michalka and Clare Bowen.

