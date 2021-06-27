What to Watch Sunday: Documentaries tell the stories of Jackie Collins and KISS

The critically acclaimed documentary “Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story” makes its television debut on CNN on June 27, 2021. CNN

Picture Perfect Lies (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, Rachel Collins is about to celebrate her 16th birthday, but when a shocking murder at her party unravels a dark web of lies in her family, Rachel questions everything she’s ever known. She is determined to find out the truth, even if the answers could be deadly.

2021 BET Awards (8 p.m., BET / VH1 / MTV) - The annual awards show celebrates the best of Black culture in music, TV, film, sports and philanthropy.

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (9 p.m., CNN) - This new documentary, directed by Laura Fairrie, uses interviews, archival footage, family photographs, home movies and audio recordings to provide insight into the life and work of Jackie Collins, one of the world’s most successful and celebrated authors. This critically acclaimed film made its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Biography: KISStory (9 p.m., A&E) - Directed by D.J. Viola, this documentary special chronicles the KISS band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career. The four-hour, two-night event concludes on Monday at 9 p.m.

Batwoman (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 finale, Ryan questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox, Mary Hamilton and Sophie Moore join forces against Black Mask.

The Beatrice Six: Keith Morrison Investigates (Investigation Discovery) - This documentary, looking at how the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson rocked the town of Beatrice, Neb., debuted earlier this year on the Discovery+ streaming service. Keith Morrison reports the story, which includes information on Joseph White, one of the six people convicted of the crime, who fought for two decades to prove his innocence.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.