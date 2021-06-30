What to Watch Wednesday: A live 3-hour special on Pentagon’s UFO investigation

An image from a video released by The US Department of Defense shows a purported encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO). US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

UFOs Declassified: Live (8 p.m., Discovery / Science / Travel) - We can’t get enough of these UFO specials. Last night, TMZ tried to break it down. Tonight, Discovery airs a live 3-hour special, hosted by Josh Gates of “Expedition Unknown,” in which a panel of experts unpacks and weighs in on the long-awaited Department of Defense and Office of the Director of National Intelligence report about Unidentified Flying Objects, recently released to Congress. Gates will question top experts including NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, former Counselor to President Obama John Podesta, and retired senior intelligence officer Bob Wallace. Other experts will include astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, physicist and astronomer Robert Weryk, former UK Ministry of Defense employee Nick Pope and intelligence historian Keith Melton. Viewers will also hear from those who’ve dedicated their careers to finding answers to the biggest mysteries, including “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter, filmmaker and television director Barry Sonnenfeld (“Men in Black”), founding member of Blink-182 Tom DeLonge, investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, and investigative reporter George Knapp. This will broadcast across three cable networks: Discovery, Science and Travel.

The Bold Type (10 p.m., Freeform) - The future looks bright for the women in the Season 5 finale, but there will always be surprises. Tonight, Jane, Kat and Sutton each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths. Freeform announced back in January that this season would be the last for the series. There is no renewal, so no Season 6.

Somos. (Netflix) - Inspired by the excellent investigative article by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ginger Thompson, this new series recreates the stories of the people of the small town of Allende, a small Mexican town near the Texas border, in the days leading up to a shocking 2011 massacre. The series tells the story of the drug wars from the victims’ perspective, giving voice to those whose lives were changed forever when, without forewarning, their town was struck by a tragedy triggered by a DEA operation gone wrong.

