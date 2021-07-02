What to Watch Friday: New documentary series re-examines Roswell UFO mystery

The Discovery+ documentary series “Roswell: The Final Verdict” addresses the question of whether or not aliens crash-landed near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. DISCOVERY

Cellmate Secrets: Jodi Arias (10 p.m., Lifetime) - This episode looks at new information about Jodi Arias and the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander, as her former cellmates and closest confidants give firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess.

Roswell: The Final Verdict (Discovery+) - This documentary series addresses the question of whether or not aliens crash-landed near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. There’s renewed interest in this, the most notorious extraterrestrial incident in U.S. history, now as the world examines the released declassified UFO secrets from the Pentagon. The series starts in 1947, when a rancher near Roswell, New Mexico, claimed to have discovered mysterious debris on his property, triggering decades of official government denials and countless conspiracy theories about aliens. Now, tapes of haunting first-person accounts from the past are being analyzed in a totally modern way, using artificial intelligence (AI) lie detection software to test if the eyewitnesses are telling the truth. This mini-series debuts on discovery+ with three episodes and then the final three will drop on subsequent Fridays.

The Boss Baby: Family Business (Peacock) - The “Boss Baby” sequel hits heaters and the Peacock streaming service today. This movie has the Templeton brothers years after the end of the previous movie, with Tim now a married stay-at-home dad, and Ted a hedge fund CEO. The two have drifted apart, but the introduction of a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude brings them together again and inspires a new family business. Featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and more.

Summer of Soul (Hulu) - In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary which is part music film and part historical record, and created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten until now. The film includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more.

The documentary film “Summer of Soul” takes place over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, where the Harlem Cultural Festival was happening in New York City’s Marcus Garvey Park. HULU

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.