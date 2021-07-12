What to Watch Monday: SharkFest special analyzes attack on NC teen Paige Winter

Catch & Kill: The Podcast Tapes (9 p.m., HBO) - This new six-part documentary series brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” The series expands on the podcast and the book, with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (10 p.m., National Geographic) - The inspirational North Carolina teen who lost her leg in a shark attack in 2019 is the subject of this new special airing during National Geographic Channel’s SharkFest 2021. The documentary-style special combines parts of Paige Winter’s previous interviews with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, which aired in a prime time special in September 2020, along with new footage of Paige and her father, Charlie Winters. The special also includes interviews with scientists from Florida International University’s Institute of Environment, who break down various aspects of the attack on Paige in the waters at Fort Macon State Park on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. The scientists dissect the attack to figure out possible reasons for it, and also what kind of shark likely bit Paige, who lost a leg and part of one hand in the attack. We also get to tag along with Paige and her dad as they go on a shark-tagging expedition in Florida — a rewarding and cathartic experience for both of them.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek (10 p.m., Discovery) - In this Shark Week 2021 special, Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before.

Landfall (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This POV documentary looks at Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria as it faces a new threat — disaster capitalism

