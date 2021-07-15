What to Watch Thursday: ‘Dr. Death’ true crime podcast is now a dramatic series

“Dr. Death,” based on the hit true crime podcast from Wondery, stars (L-R) Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater. It streams on Peacock. Peacock

Dr. Death (Peacock) - This new series, inspired by the terrifying hit true crime podcast from Wondery, stars Joshua Jackson as the real-life Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. And as victims piled up, two fellow physicians — neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) — as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. The series explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. All eight episodes drop today. This. Is. Must. See. TV.

American Horror Stories (Hulu) - This is a a spinoff of the “American Horror Story” FX anthology series (which premieres Season 10 on August 25 ). There will be a new episode each week through the finale, all exclusively on Hulu. All of the episodes are directed by ASH alum Sarah Paulson, and they will each be self-contained horror stories — no season-long narrative to follow.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) - In Season 2 of this Mindy Kaling-created series, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

The North Water (AMC+) - This new AMC+ streaming original drama based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling novel by Ian McGuire, stars Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham. Set in Hull, England, and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series follows the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilization.

