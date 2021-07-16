What to Watch on Friday: Some great streaming releases and a new ‘Dateline’

Ariana DeBose in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series “Schmigadoon.” APPLE TV+

Schmigadoon (Apple TV+) - We get the first two episodes of this new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. The series also stars North Carolina native Ariana DeBose, in addition to Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and others. The six-episode series parodies the iconic Golden Age musicals, with Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship, but along the way they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical -- where they become trapped until they find true love. Barry Sonnenfeld directs.

McCartney 3-2-1 (Hulu) - In this new documentary series, Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years (and counting) as a solo artist. This six-episode series explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, through an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs of McCartney and The Beatles.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max) - This follow-up to the 1996 Michael Jordan classic has an animated LeBron James and his young son, Dom, getting trapped in digital space by a rogue Artificial Intelligence. To get home, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and others from the Looney Tunes gang for a basketball game against the AI’s digitized roster called the Goon Squad. This Warner Bros. film is available on the HBO Max ad-free plan for a limited time.

Icon: Music Through the Lens (9 p.m., PBS NC) - The premiere of a new six-part series that exposes the thrilling world of music photography, following the fascinating lives and often wild experiences of the artists who documented popular music in images. Episode 1 explores how images of Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan and Madonna influence perceptions and how they communicate, through themes of interaction, technical skill, occasional luck and cultural impact.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Natalie Morales reports on the murder of Chicago nightclub owner Robert O’Dubaine, who was gunned down in his home in 1993. As detectives investigate the motive, they discover it was a targeted killing, connected to a twisted sense of loyalty and tradition. The broadcast features the first network interview with the man at the center of the case, Andrew Suh. We also get interviews with Det. Bill Johnston and the victim’s employees.

Surrealestate (10 p.m., Syfy) - This new comedy series, starring “Schitt’s Creek” alum Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon, follows the Roman Agency, a team of eclectic real estate specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings -- even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series “Schmigadoon.” APPLE TV+

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.