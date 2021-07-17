TV

What to Watch Saturday: New ‘Snapped’ special on kidnapped ‘Girl in the Box’

“Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box” is a two-hour Oxygen special telling the story of 20-year-old Colleen Stan, who was kidnapped and kept captive for seven years in California. OXYGEN

Nobody Will Believe You (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a woman and her teenage daughter are ready for a fresh start after a tough year. But things start to spiral out of control when someone hacks the daughter’s phone and begins stalking her.

Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box (9 p.m., Oxygen) - This two-hour special “Snapped” tells the story of 20-year-old Colleen Stan, who was hitchhiking to visit a friend in 1977 when she accepted a ride with Cameron Hooker, his wife Janice, and their baby. Once inside the family’s van, Cameron put a knife to Colleen’s throat, tied her up and forced her into a dark, wooden box. For nearly a year, Colleen was confined in the box under Cameron’s bed for 23-hours a day, only to be released while Cameron abused her. Colleen was held captive in Cameron’s Red Bluff, California, home for seven years, but eventually saw a way out – and she took it. Colleen Stan is interviewed about the time she was held captive and how she escaped.

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 (10 p.m., Discovery) - Survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances during horrific shark attacks tell their stories.

Executive producer for ‘CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell’ exits

July 16, 2021
