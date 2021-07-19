What to Watch Monday: A season finale on The CW, a series premiere on Discovery

(L-R): Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora/XS, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash in The CW series “The Flash.” The CW

The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 7 finale, The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future, to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary. This has been renewed and will return for Season 8.

Getaway Driver (9 p.m., Discovery) - In this new series, three competitors put their cars on the line for a chance to be the wheel-man in a real-life high-speed chase. Can these getaway drivers evade an elite team of pursuers, find an exit, and escape the compound?

Stateless (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This POV documentary traces the complex history of Haiti and the Dominican Republic during an electoral campaign.

The Celebrity Dating Game (10 p.m., NBC) - Model Tyson Beckford and actress Carmen Electra quiz potential suitors tonight, but the real reason to watch this show is to try to figure out what is going on with Michael Bolton.

