What to Watch Saturday: New Tig Notaro special, Cleveland Strangler on ‘Snapped’

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Next-Door Nightmare (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, young couple Sarah and Kyle move next door to Helen, a charismatic older woman, and they have no idea she’s a deeply disturbed psychopath who will stop at nothing to become Sarah’s surrogate mother, and grandmother to the child she is expecting.

Tig Notaro: Drawn (10 p.m., HBO) - This first-ever fully animated stand-up special features the comedy of Tig Notaro, blending her signature voice and storytelling with a variety of captivating artistic styles as she recounts: a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, a road trip with Dolly Parton and more.

Snapped Notorious: The Cleveland Strangler (9 p.m., Oxygen) - This “Snapped” special looks Anthony Sowell, a former Marine who came to be known as the Cleveland Strangler. In 2009, police made a grisly discovery in the neighborhood of Mount Pleasant in Cleveland, Ohio: eleven women who had disappeared were found murdered at Sowell’s home. But six strong women managed to escape his abuse and attacks. In this two-hour special, five of those survivors — Vanessa Gay, Gladys Wade, Tanja Doss, Shawn Morris and Melvette Stockwell — share details about the terror they experienced inside Sowell’s house of horrors.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

