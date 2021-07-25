Charlotte Observer Logo
What to Watch on Sunday: Couple snatches up a murder house in new Lifetime movie

Sebastien Roberts and Bea Santos star in the Lifetime movie “Murder on Maple Drive.”
Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Murder on Maple Drive (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a couple buy a beautiful but deeply discounted home in an upper-class neighborhood where a murder-suicide occurred. When strange events begin to happen, they soon suspect their new neighbor may have played a part in the killings. It stars Sebastien Roberts and Bea Santos.

