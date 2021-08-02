When and where to watch Simone Biles compete in Tuesday’s Olympic beam event

United States’ Gold Medal winner Simone Biles stands for her national anthem during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. AP

The 2020 (2021) Tokyo Olympic Games continue through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC, plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps.

Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Simone Biles in Balance Beam Final

Of special interest on Tuesday, Aug. 3, will be Simone Biles’ participation in the women’s balance beam final event, along with Suni Lee.

▪ You can watch it live, if you set your alarm clocks: it’ll happen at 4:50 ET on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports App.

▪ If you miss it live, you can watch it replayed in primetime on NBC.

What else is on TV on Tuesday?

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (9 p.m., HBO) - HBO’s three-part documentary, chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history. Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends and critics, and interspersed with his own speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America. Directed by Emmy winner Peter Kunhardt. Parts 2 and 3 air on Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m.

Jesse Owens: American Experience (9 p.m., PBS NC) - If you want to go with old school Olympics, PBS is rebroadcasting their documentary on Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals in track and field at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

The three-part documentary “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” premieres Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, on HBO. HBO

