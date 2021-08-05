What to Watch Thursday: ‘The Suicide Squad’ streams, Kevin Hart launches talk show

(L-R) Alice Braga, Daniella Melchior, Idris Elba and John Cena in the 2021 Warner Bros. film “Suicide Squad.” Warner Bros

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC, plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

The Suicide Squad (HBO Max) - This new Warner Bros. action film from writer/director James Gunn features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. These superheroes will do anything to get out of prison — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X on a do-or-die mission. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Daniella Melchior, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi. It lands in theaters today but will also stream on HBO Max (at no additional charge for subscribers) for 31 days.

Hart to Heart (Peacock) - No, this is not a reboot of the 1980s-era husband-and-wife crime-fighting dramedy, but a new talk show hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. Peacock drops the first three episodes today with a new episode coming each week. The first guests will be Miley Cyrus, Don Cheadle and Kelly Clarkson.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.