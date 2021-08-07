What to Watch on Saturday: A ‘Psycho Storm Chaser’ hits Lifetime

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC, plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Psycho Storm Chaser (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie plot presents an interesting cover for a serial killer: a natural disaster. In this week’s movie, a nurse named Abby (Tara Erickson) stays behind during a massive hurricane to care for a housebound coma patient. This puts her in the path of Dr. Carl Highstrom (Rib Hillis), a storm-chasing serial killer who uses weather catastrophes to mask his crimes. The cast also includes Grace Patterson, Clarke Wolfe and Matt Mercer.

The 27-Hour Day (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, an entrepreneur taking a break from her wellness empire develops a budding romance with a handsome man at a relaxing retreat.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.