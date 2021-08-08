What to Watch Sunday: A new UFO documentary series, Olympic Games close

Tokyo Olympic Games Closing Ceremony - The Closing Ceremony for the 2020 (2021) Olympic Games take place after the men’s water polo final, the last gold-medal event of the games. The ceremony will air live at 7 a.m. ET (8 p.m. Tokyo time) and rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET. on NBC and on NBC’s streaming channels, including Peacock. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage.

Lethal Love Triangle (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Criminology class students Julia and Erin meet Cole, a man who claims he is falsely imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. The girls’ professor warns them of Cole’s infamously manipulative tactics to gain researchers’ trust to prove his innocence.

UFO (9 p.m., Showtime) - We want the truth! This new four-part documentary series explores our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas. This has become a big topic of national interest again lately, following the release of Pentagon documents about UFO activity. The Mark Monroe and Paul Crowder-directed series examines the history of the UFO phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country. All four episodes are available to Showtime subscribers now.

The Godfather of Harlem (9 p.m., Epix) - Season 2 of this Forest Whitaker series starts, finding Bumpy Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor.

White Lotus (9 p.m., HBO) - Add this show to your streaming catch-up list if you’re not already watching. In Episode 5 of this Mike White drama, Armond attempts to do damage control as a sidelined Rachel begins to question her future.

