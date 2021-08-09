What to Watch Monday: A messy ‘Bachelorette’ season unravels in dramatic finale

Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe with Katie Thurston (far right) join a studio audience in the season finale of “The Bachelorette” on ABC. ABC

Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - In tonight’s three-hour season finale, Katie and her final three bachelors try to make sense of what the heck happened in New Mexico. Hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience to watch the final moments unravel. And we do mean “unravel.” In the third hour, during the “After the Final Rose” segment, Katie has a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure from the show.

Cheap Old Houses (9 p.m., HGTV) - In this new series, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein showcase low-priced, historic homes in upstate New York. In this first episode, the married couple visit an 1850 Italianate with a jaw-dropping midcentury interior, and a 1900 Victorian with its original details. They also tour an 1850 schoolhouse restored by a father-daughter team.

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - This new half-hour comedy follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

