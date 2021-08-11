Charlotte Observer Logo
TV

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC special looks at the life of Whitney Houston

The first installment in the ABC News series “Superstar” looks at the life and cultural impact of singer Whitney Houston.
The first installment in the ABC News series “Superstar” looks at the life and cultural impact of singer Whitney Houston. ABC

Family Game Fight (9 p.m., NBC) - This new game show settles into its regular time slot with its second episode, which has hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of games. The competing families play “Pie Rollers,” “Sound Bites,” “Taste Buds,” “Air Heads” and “Brain Freeze.” The winning family moves on to to play “Spin Cycle” for a chance to win $100,000.

Superstar: Whitney Houston (10 p.m., ABC) - This new special about iconic singer Whitney Houston features never-before-seen video that promises to show the late performer “in a new light.” The special features new interviews with those who knew Houston, including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; musician and producer Narada Michael Walden; musical director Michael Bearden; and dancer and choreographer Savion Glover. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives. “Superstar” is an ongoing anthology documentary-style series profiling icons who shaped American culture, such as Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and others.

