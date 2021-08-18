What to Watch Wednesday: New Netflix series on notorious serial killer in England

Police carry a coffin from a crime scene as seen in the Netflix documentary film “Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes.” NETFLIX

House Calls with Dr. Phil (9 p.m., CBS) - In the first episode of this new series, Dr. Phil McGraw visits a family in Utah, where one teenage daughter hasn’t spoken to her father in five years and her sister in three years while living in the same house. Their desperate mother reached out to Dr. Phil, hoping he could help bring her family back together.

In Pursuit with John Walsh (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In the Season 3 premiere, John Walsh searches for Erik Arceneaux, a prime suspect in the murder of a devoted single mom, whose family needs justice. Also, Cal Walsh learns the dark truth behind Mark Blevins, an accused sexual predator who has been on the run for over 30 years.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix) - This new documentary focuses on one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers, Dennis Nilsen, who confessed to killing 15 people in the 1980s. Over a five-year period, Nilsen picked up vulnerable young men, lured them back to his home and strangled them, before disposing of their bodies under the floorboards. These filmmakers had access to Nilsen’s personal archive, left in his cell after his death, including more than 250 hours of never-before-published cassette tapes of his private recordings. With that archive, the doc provides more context of Nilsen’s life, from his time as a boy growing up in a small Scottish fishing village to his turn as a cold-blooded murderer in 1980s London.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.