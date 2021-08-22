What to Watch on Sunday: Spike Lee’s 9/11 doc, new Stephen King miniseries

Director Spike Lee’s “NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½” is a four-part documentary presenting a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century. Netflix

NYC Epicenters 9/11 to 2021 1/2 (8 p.m., HBO) - Spike Lee’s four-part documentary weaves together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges to create a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century. Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series, which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life, including first responders, politicians and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends. From HBO: “This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in what Lee calls ‘the greatest city on this God’s earth.’” Subsequent episodes will air on Sunday nights, leading to the finale on Sept. 11.

Gossip (8 p.m., Showtime) - A new documentary series about tabloid reporting in the last half century, following Rupert Murdoch’s purchase of the New York Post and the careers of gossip columnists, Cindy Adams, Liz Smith, George Rush and Richard Johnson. From Showtime: “Each episode distinctly dissects and dishes on how gossip and its stewards evolved across a different decade, reflecting on the biggest scoops and scandals -- from Donald Trump’s divorce to Paris Hilton -- and examining its double-edge sword: Gossip can inspire communal kinship, but it can be weaponized to take down anyone in its footpath.”

Hitler’s Secret Bomb (8 p.m., Science) - In this new special, experts unveil startling new documents that reveal details of Germany’s race during World War II to create the world’s first nuclear bomb.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) - Season 11 premieres with Daryl leading a mission to scavenge the military base he discovered, and Maggie’s story prompting a new mission for survival that only Negan can lead.

Chapelwaite (10 p.m., EPIX) - Based on the Stephen King short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” this new series set in the 1850s, follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. Emily Hampshire plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Rebecca decides to write about the Boone family, and in doing so, will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

Mr. Soul (HBO Max) - A documentary celebrating Ellis Haizlip, host of “Sou!” -- the first national Black variety show on television, from 1968-1973. Political, outspoken and openly gay, Ellis made sure the ‘revolution was televised’ and beamed into American households on a weekly basis on PBS. Artists featured in this documentary include: Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, James Baldwin, Cicely Tyson, Harry Belafonte, Muhammad Ali, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sidney Poitier, Mavis Staples, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Maya Angelou, Billy Preston, Toni Morrison, Bill Withers, Sonia Sanchez, Wilson Pickett, Kool & the Gang, Roberta Flack, Max Roach and a 16-year-old Arsenio Hall.

