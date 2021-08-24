What to Watch Tuesday: Sports doc looks at the life journey of Caitlyn Jenner

Former Olympic decathlon gold medal winner Caitlyn Jenner is one of the subjects of a new sports documentary series on Netflix, titled “Untold.” The “Untold: Caitlyn Jenner” episode releases on Aug. 24, 2021. NETFLIX

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix) - The latest installment of this new five-part documentary series, from the creators of “Wild Wild Country,” looks at Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic decathlon gold medal winner in 1976, considered at the time to be the world’s greatest athlete. From Netflix: “But for Jenner, the 1976 Olympic decathlon was more than an athletic test. It was a welcome distraction from the far more challenging inner turmoil of coming into her own identity. After setting a new world record and winning gold in Montreal, Jenner’s image became the standard for athletic excellence and propelled her into immediate American superstardom. The athletic feat she craved and celebrity image she crafted, however, also became the main deterrents from embracing her identity as she knew it. Told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold to making the decision to transition to her relationship with her children—Jenner is clear-eyed about who she was and who she is.”

Caitlyn Jenner interviewed for the Netflix documentary series “Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.” NETFLIX

Hart to Heart (10 p.m., E!) - Kelly Clarkson is Kevin Hart’s guest this week. The talk show host and music superstar reflects on her struggles as a young singer and her rise to stardom. Also, Kevin and Kelly compare notes on parenting and the ups and downs of life on the road.

College Bowl (10 p.m., NBC) - The semifinal round of this college quiz bowl begins with Columbia versus Auburn. The semifinals include the dropout round, which leads to a team playing the Two Minute Drill with one player down. The winning school moves on to challenge a final opponent in the championship.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

