What to Watch Thursday: New true crime doc series delves into an Alabama mystery

The new true crime documentary series “Monster in the Shadows” looks at the 2012 disappearance of Brittney Wood in Alabama. The series streams on Peacock. Peacock

Making It (9 p.m., NBC) - The Season 3 finale of the world’s most charming competition series will see the newest Master Maker crowned — after the remaining makers tackle the “Shed Hack” challenge, which involves turning a shed into their own personal happy place.

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (9 p.m., A&E) - Season 2 premieres: Shelton Jackson was 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Thomas Maynard, who tragically left behind a week-old baby boy.

Monster in the Shadows (Peacock) - This new true crime documentary series examines a crime that captivated the state of Alabama in 2012: the disappearance of Brittney Wood. Shocking revelations about Brittney’s family may have caused her disappearance to become forgotten in the public eye, but Brittney’s mother Chessie continues the search for her daughter. The series presents the horrific truth Brittney’s family was hiding, and explores a web of lies and deceit that spanned an entire family. The series will also explore theories about what happened to Brittney. All three episodes are available to stream today.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.