What to Watch Friday: Roomba-riding Raleigh baby makes home video TV show

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (9 p.m., CBS) - Raleigh mom Amanda Sibrizzi’s video of her baby daughter riding a Roomba gets national airtime tonight (it’s pretty cute ... tune in). Cedric the Entertainer hosts, with special guest George Lopez.

Dateline NBC (10:30 p.m., NBC) - In tonight’s report, Andrea Canning looks at the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women, how jurisdictional rules between tribal and non-tribal law enforcement can leave families alone in their search for answers, and at the growing movement demanding change. The episode includes with an interview with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet. (Note: This airs later than usual tonight, starting after the football game.)

Real Time with Bill Maher (11 p.m., HBO) - This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Washington Post investigative journalist and author of “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” Craig Whitlock.

Vacation Friends (Hulu) - In this new comedy film, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. From Hulu: “Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.”

He’s All That (Netflix) - In this new Netflix original film, a reimagining of 1999’s “She’s All That,” teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: “She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.”

