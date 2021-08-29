What to Watch Sunday: A new 9/11 doc series and a ‘Wrong’ cheerleader on Lifetime

Wreckage and dust in New York City caused by the September 11 terrorist attacks, shown in the National Geographic Channel documentary series “9/11: One Day in America.” NIST

The Wrong Cheer Captain (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Two classic Lifetime series — Wrong and Fear the Cheer — combine once again for tonight’s new movie, starring Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry. In this movie, cheering turns deadly with the mysterious death of Emma (Claire Tablizo), and Kate (Alexis Samone) begins to suspect that Anna (Sofia Masson), the newly appointed captain of her cheer squad, is responsible. As Kate searches for the truth behind Emma’s death, she soon becomes a target for Anna, who is out to destroy her life.

NYC Epicenters: 9/11 Through 2021 and a Half (8 p.m., HBO) - In the second episode of this Spike Lee documentary series, Lee hears from New York lawmakers who were at the Capitol on January 6. Also, a Queens nurse becomes the U.S.’s first COVID vaccine recipient.

9/11: One Day In America (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel/Hulu) - This new documentary series offers an in-depth and visceral account of Sept. 11 using archival and first-person testimony from first responders and survivors who have now had almost two decades to reflect on the events they lived through. The series, which is the product of a collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, is told only in first-person narrative that chronicles, at times minute-by-minute, the events of that day from the perspectives of first responders and survivors who were there. The filmmakers sifted through 951 hours of archival footage (some never before seen) and then tracked down people in the footage. The series airs over the next three nights (through Sept. 1) on National Geographic Channel, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

UNCENSORED: Loretta Devine (10 p.m., TV One) - The new season of TV One’s original autobiographical series starts with a profile of classically trained actress-singer Loretta Devine. Devine knew at a young age that she wanted to be a performer. After graduating college, she hit the broadway stage and soon became known for her role in the Tony Award winning musical, “Dreamgirls.” Shen then set her sights on television and movies, where she starred in the hit film adaption of “Waiting to Exhale,” and has appeared in more than 100 roles over the last 40 years.

