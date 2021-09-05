What to Watch on Sunday: CNN’s ’9/11’ documentary, new Lifetime movie

The CNN Films documentary “9/11” follows New York City’s Duane Street Fire House on Sept. 11, 2001. CNN

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 6 finale, Sara realizes Bishop’s plan, and Ava convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Then, Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. This has been renewed for Season 7.

9/11 (8 p.m., CNN) - An updated version of the film shot by the Naudet brothers, which was following New York City’s Duane Street Fire House for a “typical” day that became much more than that. This film is why there is footage from inside of the Twin Towers as firefighters raced to evacuate the buildings.

Webcam Cheerleaders (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Tonight’s Fear the Cheer movie tells the story of Maisy, who after the death of her beloved sister, transfers to the college where her sister attended to be closer to her grieving mother and father. Unconvinced her sister died by suicide, Maisy uncovers the truth, which may have deadly consequences.

The Chameleon Killer: Bear Brook Murders (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The first episode of a series about alleged serial killer Terry Peder Rasmussen, aka Robert “Bob” Evans, the alleged perpetrator of the so-called Bear Brook murders.

Guilt on Masterpiece (9 p.m., PBS NC) - In this new series, Brothers Max and Jake run down an old man while Jake is driving them back from a wedding, stoned and uninsured. Max tries to derail the private detective he engaged to assuage Walter’s niece Angie’s fears.

The 9/11 Classroom: Front Row to History (10 p.m., CNN) - Victor Blackwell documents the dramatic events of 9/11 through the eyes of the second grade students, their teacher, and the former White House aides who were in the classroom with President George W. Bush, when he got word about the terrorist attack.

