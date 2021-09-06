What to Watch Monday: Lifetime’s third ‘Harry & Meghan’ movie depicts their ‘Escape’

Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” stars Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan Markle. LIFETIME A&E

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This third “Harry & Meghan” Lifetime movie explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Jordan Dean) and Meghan (Sydney Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. It includes the famous Oprah Winfrey interview. The movie also examines the dynamics between Will (Jordan Whalen) and Harry, Kate (Laura Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles (Steve Coulter), that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

The Republic of Sarah (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 1 finale, Sarah is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition but at a great personal cost. Also, Danny offers to help Corinne with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn’t expecting. This series has been canceled by The CW, so there will be no Season 2 renewal.

LFG (9 p.m., CNN) - A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others.

POV Short Documentaries (10 p.m., PBS NC) - POV shorts include: “Sing Me a Lullaby,” whichspans 14 years as a daughter searches for her mother’s birth parents in Taiwan; “A Broken House,” in which Mohamad Hafez creates a stand-in for his homeland; and “Joychild,” in which a child reveals to her mother that “I’m not a girl.”

Special 9/11 programming tonight

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience (7:30 p.m., ABC) - Anchored by ABC World News weekend anchor Linsey Davis, this hour-long special features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades. One is the first-ever female FDNY firefighter who, along with her fellow first responders, rushed to ground zero on 9/11. Another is a heroic Army colonel at the Pentagon who narrowly escaped death and saved several lives while jumping from the burning inferno. A mother and a widow share their stories of loss and redemption, ensuring their lost loved ones will never be forgotten.

Ten Steps to Disaster: Twin Towers (9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - This documentary series tracks ten mistakes, oversights, and missed opportunities that paved the way to disaster on 9/11. See how intelligence failures, missed warnings, and confusion at the top together led to the 9/11 tragedy. Through declassified documents and interviews with key players, we list ten tragic steps to the Twin Towers collapse. We reveal the ten steps that led to the Twin Towers disaster and what America needs to do to confront future threats. Join us as we investigate the most infamous catastrophes of the modern era and break them down, step by tragic step. New episodes of this series will air each night this week leading up to 9/11.

The Missing Evidence: 9/11 Secret Explosions in the Tower (10 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - This series, which investigates compelling testimonies and explosive accusations surrounding history’s great mysteries and legends, tackles some 9/11 puzzles. For instance, could a sprinkler system, designed to prevent disasters, be the very thing that caused the Twin Towers to collapse? Do we know all there is to know about the collapse of the Twin Towers? By using cutting-edge technology and analytics, the series examines data and eyewitness accounts in search of the missing evidence that will separate reality from mystery.

9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow (ABC News Live) - Narrated by George Stephanopoulos, this five-part documentary series streams online on five consecutive nights beginning tonight, examining a nation and world completely changed by the terrifying moments when al-Qaeda operatives used U.S. jetliners to attack America on Sept. 11, 2001. Returning to the morning of Sept. 11, the series explores what America is and has become in the aftermath of one of the most traumatic events in history. From families still searching for answers, their responses and the failures that allowed terrorists to turn planes into missiles to the fear over an anticipated “second wave” of attacks and a seemingly endless war on terror, each episode navigates viewers through the past twenty years to today.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER