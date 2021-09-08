What to Watch Wednesday: ’48 Hours’ covers a shocking Charleston SC killing

“48 Hours: The Black Swan Murder?” covers the Sept. 2020 shooting Doug Benefield at the hands of his wife, former ballerina and bikini model Ashley Benefield, in Charleston, South Carolina. CBS / 48 HOURS

48 Hours: The Black Swan Murder? (10 p.m., CBS) - “48 Hours” focuses on a well known Charleston, S.C., crime tonight: the investigation into the Sept. 2020 death of Doug Benefield, 58, at the hands of his wife, former ballerina and bikini model Ashley Benefield, 28, who claimed to have shot him in self-defense. This is a truly bizarre case, detailed in a fascinating new Vanity Fair article. Writer Alice Robb is interviewed on “48 Hours.”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+) - This new series, inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in Hawaii. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) - In Season 2, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

9/11 specials airing tonight

Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (9 p.m., ABC) - After two decades, the women whose lives changed forever on Sept. 11 tell their stories of survival, pain and redemption. From the heroic female first responders and workers who risked everything in dangerous jobs at ground zero to the miracle survivors, including Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours, and the women who suffered heartbreaking loss; all of them bonded in trauma, grief, and after two decades, remarkable strength and resilience.

E60: Comeback Season - Sports After 9/11 (9 p.m., ESPN2) - E60 looks at the role sports played 20 years ago as the country mourned in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The one-hour program is hosted by Mike Greenberg from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. Among the sports figures appearing in the program are Vinnie Testaverde and Herm Edwards (New York Jets); Mark Messier (New York Rangers); Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR); Kate Markgraf and Julie Foudy (USWNT); Joe Andruzzi (New England Patriots); Bobby Valentine (New York Mets); Amani Toomer and Howard Cross (New York Giants) and more. The program also will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App for a limited time after the airing.

Crowning New York (10 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - After the devastating attacks of 9/11, New York City needed to rebuild itself, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. The site where the Twin Towers once stood was now a gaping pit, and the entire world watched to see what, if anything, could fill the void. This special tells the story of One World Trade Center, one of the most significant, and dangerous, construction jobs ever launched. From brazen designs and heated debates to dangerous tasks at dizzying heights, we detail every step of this towering, poignant achievement.

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 (10 p.m., MSNBC / Peacock) — This feature documentary, from MSNBC and streaming exclusively on Peacock, tells the story of Sept. 11, 2001, through a unique set of eyewitness testimonies recorded in a small plywood booth in the months following the attacks. Twenty years later, the eyewitnesses return to the box to share their memories and reflect on America today. Bridging past and present, the film is an emotional portrayal of hope, resilience and how to heal.

