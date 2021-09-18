What to Watch on Saturday: Bianca Devins case on 48 Hours, new Lifetime movie

Bianca Devins, left, and her mother Kim Devins, in a photo provided by CBS’ ”48 HOURS,” which interviews Kim Devins about the murder of her daughter. CBS 48 HOURS

Imperfect High (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie tells the story of Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the popular crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys - a bad boy with a heart of gold, and a popular rich kid who is not nice as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Sherri Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye also stars.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Jericka Duncan has the story of Bianca Devins, a popular social media figure who was murdered by a friend in Utica, N.Y. in July 2019. The killer, Brandon Clark, posted images of her lifeless body online, which went viral. The images were also sent to Devins’ family. In her first national television interview, Kim Devins opens up about the loss of her daughter and the attacks on her family. Duncan and “48 HOURS” investigate the death of Bianca Devins, the case against Clark, and Devins’ family’s fight to hold social media companies accountable for violent and graphic content that they allow on their platforms.

