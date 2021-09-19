Charlotte Observer Logo
List of Emmy winners includes ‘Ted Lasso’ actors, Nicholson

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Previously announced winners:

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

