What to Watch on Monday: New premieres include ‘Ordinary Joe’ and a new ‘NCIS’

James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau in the NBC series “Ordinary Joe.” Parrish Lewis/NBC

Muhammad Ali (8 p.m., PBS NC) - We get Part 2 of this four-part Ken Burns documentary following the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century: three-time heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, who captivated billions with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, as well as his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.

The Big Leap (9 p.m., Fox) - This new drama series is billed as “a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.” It follows a group of people trying to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that ends with a live production of “Swan Lake,” and works as a sort of “show-within-a-show.” The cast includes Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner and Ser’darius Blain.

Ordinary Joe (10 p.m., NBC) - This new series follows one character — Joe Kimbreau, played by James Wolk — through three different trajectories, based on his reaction at one pivotal moment in his life. After a quick introduction to Joe and the main “players” in his life, we flash forward 10 years to see him living out the three different futures he would have had based on a decision he made on one day: a rock star, an ER nurse, a New York City beat cop. His details of his life are very different in each scenario, but the people and the problems are the same. It also stars Natalie Martinez, Melissa Lail and Charlie Barnett.

NCIS Hawaii (10 p.m., CBS) - This new member of the “NCIS” family follows the cases worked by an NCIS team, but this time, they’re in Hawaii. The big difference in this series is that it will be led by a woman, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey. (In case you’re wondering, Lachey is not Hawaiian: her father is of Italian and Irish descent and her mother is from the Philippines. Many Filipinos identify as Pacific Islanders.) Other cast members: Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami.

Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis (10 p.m., A&E) - A new one-hour special that showcases honest and personal stories of Americans from across the country highlighting the critical issue of mental health in America. The special includes insights with mental health experts and focuses on actionable steps we can take as a country. Using impactful first-person stories, the special strives to end the stigma associated with conversations around mental health and will help viewers understand signs and symptoms, give tools for coping, and educate on different ways people can get help. Anther special geared toward teens and young adults airs next Monday.

Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant in the CBS series “NCIS: Hawaii.” Karen Neal CBS

Returning shows

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Ariana Grande joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for Season 21. Carson Daly returns as host. Battle Advisors for Season 21 include Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Camila Cabello and Dierks Bentley.

Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) - A new season starts with 15 new celebrites, including Raleigh native Matt James, who is best known as the star of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

9-1-1 (8 p.m., FOX) - In the Season 5 premiere, a series of ransomware threats leads to emergencies for the 118, including a helicopter crash at a hospital and an air traffic control tower system failure. Also, the case of the realtor serial rapist goes to trial.

The Neighborhood (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 4 premiere, Dave starts researching his genealogy and makes a surprising discovery: he and Calvin are more than just neighbors.

Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 premiere, Bob and Abishola land in Lagos, where they rush to rescue Dele from his dad’s place. Also, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde explore their old stomping grounds and realize things have changed since their last visit to Nigeria.

NCIS (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 19 premiere, the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered. They find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren, who wrote an exposé on him.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.