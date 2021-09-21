What to Watch Tuesday: Tonight’s new shows include a series filmed in Wilmington

Nadine Ellis and Morris Chestnut in “Our Kind of People,” premiering Sept. 21 on Fox. FOX

Muhammad Ali (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Part 3 of this four-part Ken Burns documentary following the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century — three-time heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, who captivated billions with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, as well as his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.

Our Kind of People (9 p.m., Fox) - This new drama series — filmed in Wilmington — is inspired by the Lawrence Otis Graham Book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” and takes place in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard: “a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years.”

The soapy series, from executive producer Lee Daniels (“Empire”), will follow Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta), a strong-willed single mom as she works to reclaim her family’s name and promote her haircare line for Black women. But of course, there’s plenty of family drama. There’s a secret about her mother’s past that is revealed, and it shakes up her life and the whole community.

Bonus: Angela’s mother, Eve, is played as a young woman by Raleigh native Ashley Nicole Blake. This also stars Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Bright and Nadine Ellis.

FBI: International (10 p.m., CBS) - Another in Dick Wolf’s “FBI” series, this one following the elite operatives of the FBI’s International Fly Team. The team is headquartered in Budapest, but they “travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be.” They are not allowed to carry guns, so this team has to rely on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn. The team is led by Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). The cast also includes Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul. Bonus: the show also features a dog, a Schutzhund named Tank.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.