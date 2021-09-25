What to Watch Saturday: 48 Hours explores the Gabby Petito murder case

The CBS news program “48 HOURS” will explore the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, and the hunt for her fiance, Brian Laundrie. CBS 48 HOURS

Deadly Debutante (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new LIfetime movie, a sinister young woman will do whatever it takes to be chosen Belle of the Ball at an annual debutante ball. Over on the sister channel, Lifetime Movie Network, you can watch College Professor Obsession at 8 p.m. In that movie, a university student finds herself in grave danger after she refuses to sleep with her professor to get good grades.

The Story of Soaps (8 p.m., REELZ) - This special details why soap operas have been a part of American households for decades, giving audiences a daily dose of captivating stories, love-to-hate characters, power couples and nail-biting cliffhangers. It features interviews with Bryan Cranston, Chandra Wilson, Alec Baldwin and many more, along with legendary writers, producers and fans sharing their love for the power of soap operas.

Taking the Reins (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a writer returns to her family ranch where she discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses. This stars Nikki Deloach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen and Janine Turner.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - 48 Hours examines the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito and the hunt for her boyfriend/fiance Brian Laundrie. The disappearance of the travel blogger while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie generated nationwide interest and became a focus of social media followers. Now correspondent Jericka Duncan gives a detailed timeline of their relationship, their trip and what may have happened. Duncan interviews Petito’s parents; close friend Rose Davis; Jenn and Kyle Bethune, a couple that spotted the white van and alerted the FBI; people who say they saw Petito and Laundrie during their travels; law enforcement officials and more. Duncan will also address the immense amount of attention this case has attracted, and the racial disparities in the reporting on cases involving people of color. This will also stream on Paramount+.

Brief background on Gabby Petito / Brian Laundrie case

▪ Petito vanished while on a trip with Laundrie across the country in a white van.

▪ Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on September 1. He was alone and made no public comments about her whereabouts or why she wasn’t with him.

▪ Laundrie then disappeared from his family home.

▪ Petito’s body was found September 19 in Bridger-Teton National Forrest in Wyoming and her death was ruled a homicide.

▪ The search continues for Laundrie in a Florida nature preserve.

