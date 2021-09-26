What to Watch Sunday: Britney Spears special on CNN, Tony Awards move to streaming

“Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom” airs Sept. 25 on CNN. CNN

The Tony Awards (7 p.m., Paramount+) - This is a little different this year. The 74th Annual Tony Awards show will be exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. But a concert, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway is Back! airs at 9 p.m. on CBS. That show is Leslie Odom Jr. hosts a celebration of Broadway’s highly anticipated return to live theater. We get performances from “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom (8 p.m., CNN) - Alisyn Camerota and Chloe Melas explore pop icon Britney Spears’ battle to end her legal conservatorship through critical conversations around tabloid culture, mental health, and the treatment of women in the public eye.

The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 33 premiere, a musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show -- but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past. We also get season premieres tonight from “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy.”

The Perfect Wedding (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, Lindsay is about to marry the man of her dreams -- until everything spirals out of control at her bachelorette party. With the wedding called off, she soon uncovers her friend’s devious scheme to steal away the man she loves.

The Lost Sons (9 p.m., CNN) - A documentary telling the story of Paul Fronczak, kidnapped from a Chicago hospital shortly after his birth in 1964 and found nearly two years later in New Jersey. He was believed to have been returned to his family. Now, Fronczak searches for the truth behind his identity.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, Benedict Stone’s life gets turned upside down when his teenage niece arrives on his doorstep. However, he soon realizes that she may be the change that he so desperately needs.

Nuclear Family (10 p.m., HBO) - In this new series, lesbian partners Robin Young and Sandy Russo look to start a family by seeking sperm donors. What begins as an unconventional yet warm arrangement with second daughter Ry’s donor becomes increasingly fraught as he pursues more rights over her life.

The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 4 premiere, Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s.

