What to Watch on Saturday: New true-crime Lifetime movie and new 48 HOURS

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeil Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime ripped-from-the-headlines movie is based on the true story of Dr. Martin MacNeill, a Utah doctor whose true nature behind his seemingly perfect persona came to light after the death of his former beauty queen wife. A pillar of the community, MacNeill was respected and loved by all, especially by his daughter Alexis (O’Driscoll), who adored him and wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything changed after MacNeill convinced Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. From Lifetime: “Just a few short weeks after his wife’s suspicious death, MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in “nanny” for his children but who is in actuality his mistress. Shocked by her father’s actions, Alexis begins to question everything she has known about him and discovers the depth of his lies, including his bogus medical credentials, falsified military records, and that the man and good doctor she once revered, was capable of murder.” It stars Tom Everett Scott as Dr. MacNeill and Charisma Carpenter as his wife, Michele. Anwen O’Driscoll plays MacNeill’s daughter, Alexis. The movie is executive produced by Nancy Grace.

Love Strikes Twice (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a woman, stuck in a stale marriage, magically wakes up 15 years earlier and gets to decide if she’ll choose the same man all over again.

48 HOURS: Jasmine Hartin’s Shot in the Dark (10 p.m., CBS) - Peter Van Sant gets the exclusive interview with socialite Jasmine Hartin, who admits to fatally shooting police superintendent Henry Jemmott in Belize. Van Sant spent three days with Hartin in Belize reporting on the death of Jemmott and the media frenzy that has surrounded the case. Hartin and Jemmott were on a moonlit pier in the tropical paradise of Belize last May when Jemmott was shot dead, with a single gunshot wound behind his ear. Hartin, 32, the mother of twins, was found dazed and blood-soaked on the pier, which was not far from the beachfront condo she shared with her partner, Andrew Ashcroft, the son of a British billionaire. The case has generated international headlines and intrigue. Hartin has been charged with manslaughter by negligence, but she says it was an accident. No trial date has been set.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Owen Wilson hosts the Season 47 opener, and Kacey Musgraves performs.

