What to Watch on Sunday: New movies tonight from Hallmark and Lifetime
Call the Midwife (8 p.m., PBS NC) - In the Season 10 premiere, Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner clash over whether to provide a private care service; a distressing birth raises fears of another Thalidomide case.
Sex, Lies and Murder (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A young man hatches a devious plan to destroy a college professor’s life and career by framing her husband for murder and seducing her daughter.
One Summer (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, a man takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s beachside hometown hoping to heal and grow closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. This stars Sam Page and Sarah Drew.
Outrageous Pumpkins (10 p.m., Food Network) - Jack-o’-lanterns are the name of the game in the Season 2 opener. Alyson Hannigan challenges the seven carvers to create a cursed nursery rhyme triptych and a spooky underwater display.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (10 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 2 premiere, Hope’s commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
