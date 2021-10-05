What to Watch Tuesday: Rita Moreno documentary, Miss NC returns to ‘Paradise’

Rita Moreno in rehearsals for “West Side Story” in 1961. Moreno is the subject of an American Masters documentary on PBS. MGM Media Licensing / PBS

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - In tonight’s season finale, the remaining couples face the final rose ceremony, and alumni couple Caelynn Miller-Keyes (a former Miss North Carolina USA) and Dean Unger arrive to share their love story.

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This American Masters documentary looks at the 70-year career of Rita Moreno, who is one of a select group of entertainers who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. Moreno is perhaps best known for her breakout role as Anita in the 1961 musical “West Side Story.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.