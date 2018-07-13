Coach in LaVar Ball’s pro league verbally, physically abuses teen player.

A coach in LaVar Ball’s new Junior Basketball Association made news Thursday night for physically and verbally abusing a player during a timeout.
On the same day that LiAngelo Ball made his debut in the league and scored 53 points for the Los Angeles team, Chicago coach Edward Denard was caught on video being verbally and physically abusive to one of his players, Montrell Dixson. Dixson played high school ball for Mingo Central (W. Va).
In a 115-97 loss to Seattle, Denard became upset with Dixon’s play. At one point, he uses both fists to push Dixson backward.
Denard questions Dixson’s manhood.
The two exchange words, and ultimately Denard puts his head near Dixson’s chest and tells him, “What you gonna do?” Basically he was threatening his player with more violence.
(Warning: Language in the video is not safe for work).
The JBA is an eight-team league, created by Ball, that plays a 10-game schedule in different cities. The teams all share the same nickname: Ballers. Players earn up to $3,000 per month and the JBA champions will each receive a luxury car.
There are eight players on each roster and players can be between ages 17 and 19, either graduating high school seniors or students working toward a GED. Games are shown on Facebook Live.
Reaction to Denard’s coaching has been mixed.
