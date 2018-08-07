Last year, the North Carolina elections board asked a Charlotte judge to forfeit nearly $3,062 of inappropriate campaign donations.
The judge, Alicia Brooks, was to pay the money upon resuming campaign activity, the board informed her in a letter.
Now, Brooks is back on the campaign trail. Not only did the N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement allow Brooks to start a new campaign and receive donations, the board recently waived a $500 fine assessed to Brooks for missing a deadline for reporting financial disclosures.
Her opponent, Michael Stading, says Brooks is inappropriately taking advantage of a mistake made by the elections board.
“It appears that the Board may have inadvertently erred in allowing Judge Brooks to open a second committee without properly paying the forfeiture of the improper campaign contributions,” Larry Shaheen, Stading’s spokesman, said in an email.
“Publicly elected judges are entrusted with the responsibility to interpret the law. When a publicly elected judge is shown to be not only in violation of the law, but has outright ignored attempts to enforce the law as done here by the proper authorities, it is a violation of the trust of the people.
“Judge Brooks should be held to the same standards as every other elected official. The Board could take any number of measures, including enforcement of the forfeiture of improper campaign contributions.
Brooks, first elected in 2014, is a district court judge in Charlotte-based N.C. District 26A.Brooks didn’t respond to requests for comment from The News & Observer. Her campaign has, however, told the elections board that it plans to challenge the forfeiture demands, according to elections board spokesman Pat Gannon.
The $3,062 in question is spread across 10 donations between July and October 2014. Brooks’ committee has filed paperwork challenging some, but not all, of the violations, Gannon said on Monday.
“We have asked the campaign to either forfeit the money or provide documentation that the contributions cited in the memorandum of February 21, 2017, were permissible contributions,” Gannon said in a statement.
“When we receive that documentation, State Board staff will review it and determine what, if any, additional action is necessary to bring the committee into compliance,” the statement said.
