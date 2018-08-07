Exclusive: Charlotte Observer-area high school football scrimmage schedules

On Wednesday, many Observer-area teams will begin high school football scrimmages. The regular-season kicks off Aug. 15.
Here’s a scrimmage schedule for area teams.
Some of the events feature defending state champions and state championship contenders.
For example, defending 2AA state champion Lenoir Hibriten will host perennial 2A title contender Belmont South Point on Friday.
Defending 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic will play in Wednesday’s Parkland Jamboree in Winston-Salem, and reigning 3A private school champ Charlotte Christian will play in Friday’s Carolina Preps Jamboree in Mooresville.
Also on Friday, Charlotte Catholic plays N.C. 4A semifinalist Vance at Olympic High.
Some of the scrimmages and jamborees involving Charlotte-area teams:
WEDNESDAY
Burns Jamboree, 5 p.m. – host Lawndale Burns, Forest City Chase, Hickory, North Lincoln
Crest Jamboree, 5 p.m. – host Boiling Springs Crest, Concord, Lenoir Hibriten, Morganton Freedom, Northwest Cabarrus
Boone Watauga at Maiden, 11 a.m.
Catawba Bandys at East Burke, 6 p.m.
East Lincoln at Charlotte Country Day, 9 a.m.
East Rutherford scrimmages, 5 p.m. – host East Rutherford, Marshall Madison County, Morganton Patton.
Lincolnton at Cherryville, 6 p.m.
Parkland Jamboree, 6 p.m. – host Winston-Salem Parkland, Alexander Central, Charlotte Catholic, East Forsyth, North Davidson, West Montgomery, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor, one other team to be named.
Pine Forest Jamboree, 6 p.m. – host Fayetteville Pine Forest; 6 p.m., Farmville Central vs. Fayetteville Westover, and Rolesville vs. Spring Lake Overhills; 7 p.m., Cameron Union Pines vs. Fayetteville E.E. Smith, and Erwin Triton vs. Fayetteville Terry Sanford; 8 p.m., Scotland County vs. Fayetteville Cape Fear, and Lumberton vs. Fayetteville Pine Forest.
Richmond Senior Jamboree, 6 p.m. – host Richmond Senior, Anson County, Marlboro (SC) County, Mooresville.
South Point Jamboree, 6 p.m. – host Belmont South Point, South Iredell, South Mecklenburg, Statesville.
Valdese Draughn at R-S Central, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Battle of the Carolinas, at Lumberton – 5 p.m., Red Springs vs. Latta (SC); 6 p.m., Lake View (SC) vs. Fairmont; 7 p.m., Pembroke Purnell Swett vs. East Bladen; 8 p.m., Scotland County vs. Dillon (SC); 9 p.m., Lumberton vs. Marion (SC).
FRIDAY
Belmont South Point at Lenoir Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Burke County Jamboree, at Valdese Draughn – 5 p.m., North Buncombe vs. Morganton Patton; 6:15 p.m., R-S Central vs. Morganton Freedom; 7:30 p.m., East Burke vs. South Caldwell; 8:45 p.m., Valdese Draughn vs. North Buncombe.
Carolina Preps Jamboree, at Mooresville – 5 p.m., Central Cabarrus vs. Lake Norman; 6 p.m., West Caldwell vs. Davie County; 7 p.m., Charlotte Christian vs. Concord Cox Mill; 8 p.m., Harrisburg Hickory Ridge vs. Hickory; 9 p.m., Mooresville vs. Statesville.
Charlotte Catholic vs. Vance at Olympic, 8:30 p.m.
Chester County (SC) Football Jamboree – 6 p.m., Richburg (SC) Lewisville vs. Great Falls (SC); 7 p.m., West Mecklenburg vs. Lancaster (SC); 8 p.m., Hough vs. Chester (SC).
Cleveland County Jamboree, at Shelby – 6 p.m., Kings Mountain vs. Newton-Conover; 7 p.m., Lawndale Burns vs. Asheville Reynolds; 8 p.m., Independence vs. Boiling Springs Crest; 9 p.m., Shelby vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson.
Dudley Jamboree, at Greensboro Dudley, 5 p.m. – Rocky River, West Charlotte, Asheboro, Greensboro Dudley, Greensboro Page, Greensboro Smith, High Point Central.
East Mecklenburg at Olympic, 6 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Hickory Grove Christian, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton Scrimmages, 6 p.m. – host Lincolnton, Ashe County, Boone Watauga.
Maiden at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Hill Scrimmages, at District 3 Stadium – 5:30 p.m., Providence vs. Rock Hill Northwestern; 7 p.m., Rock Hill South Pointe vs. Duncan (SC) Byrnes; 8:30 p.m., Myers Park vs. Rock Hill.
West Rowan Jamboree – 6 p.m., China Grove Carson vs. West Iredell; 7 p.m., South Rowan vs. West Stanly; 8 p.m., East Rowan vs. North Rowan; 9 p.m., Salisbury vs. West Rowan.
Winston-Salem Kickoff Classic, at Wake Forest’s BB&T Field – 4:30 p.m., Kannapolis Brown vs. Pfafftown Reagan; 5:30 p.m., Surry Central vs. Winston-Salem Oak Grove; 6:30 p.m., East Forsyth vs. Richmond Senior; 7:30 p.m., Randleman vs. Mount Airy; 8:30 p.m., Weddington vs. West Forsyth.
SATURDAY
North-South Kickoff Classic, at Lancaster (SC), 6 p.m. – Ardrey Kell, South Mecklenburg, West Mecklenburg, Northwest Cabarrus, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson, Lancaster (SC) Buford, Lancaster (SC), Indian Land (SC).
Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle
Comments